Back-to-School: Discounts Every College Should Know About

Woman studying and working from home in holiday season

School is almost back in session!

While college students may have to spend a lot on books and other supplies, they can still rack up some nice discounts in other places.

Here are some discounts that every college student should know about:

  • Amazon Prime: Amazon Prime Student gives students Prime membership at half the price. They get access to all Prime benefits, like free shipping, Prime Video, and textbook rental (six months free, then $7.49 per month).

  • Groupon: The Groupon Select Student Program gives you access to already-low local deals at even more discount. Students get an extra 25 percent off for the first six months and 15 percent off for the remainder of their time as a student (free).
  • Grubhub: With a Grubhub student membership, you can get free delivery on orders of $12 or more from select off-campus restaurants.
  • Hulu: As a college student, you can get a discounted subscription to Hulu. Students receive a 70 percent discount on the ad-supported plan as long as they’re in college ($1.99 per month).
  • Paramount+: College students get a 25 percent discount on their monthly subscription to the Essential plan ($3.74 per month).
  • Apple Music: You can access the student subscription for up to 48 months at a $5 per month discount ($5.99 per month).
  • Hotels.com: Hotels.com will help students save up to 40 percent on room prices. All they need to do is register and verify their student status (free).
  • Amtrak: Ticket prices vary, but students can get 15 percent off all ticket purchases.

Find more deals here. 

