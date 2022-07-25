Charlotte Movie Theater Closed Due to ‘Unsafe’ Temperature Conditions

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

During the height of the summer blockbuster season, AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 in south Charlotte temporarily closed due to an air conditioning malfunction that rendered it “unsafe.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but this theatre is temporarily closed. Please continue to check back here for updates,” the cinema posted on its website.

AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan reported that the theater’s HVAC system failed early this month.

“The theater closed July 7 and we have been working with vendors to resolve the issue,” Noonan told The Charlotte Observer during an interview on Wednesday.

Carolina Pavilion is located at 9541 South Blvd. and is one of four AMC theaters in the Charlotte area.

