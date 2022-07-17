Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Begins Friday

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
spicy seafood salad in white plate

Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty

Attention foodies! Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week begins this Friday!

Featured restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining.

Participating restaurants will be located in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

The Queen’s Feast begins Friday, July 22, and ends July 31. Prix fixe dinners from participating restaurants range from $30-$45 per person.

Those wanting to participate should make reservations at the participating restaurant of their choice and ask for the prix fixe menu.

New restaurants added to this year’s list include:

  • Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont
  • PARA in South End
  • Juniper Grill in Ballantyne
  • Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord
  • Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest

Read the full story here.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Begins Friday  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Close