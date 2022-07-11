Here Are Charlotte’s Top Restaurants According to Yelp

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte has many restaurants to offer residents and visitors. With so many options, it can be hard to pick your next dining location.

Here are some of the top restaurants in the Charlotte area according to Yelp user reviews:

ABUGIDA ETHIOPIAN CAFE & RESTAURANT

Location: 3007 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Cuisine: Ethiopian



ACE NO. 3

Locations: 1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 8520 Pit Stop Ct NW #10, Concord, NC 28027 829 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207

Cuisine: American, burgers

BLUE ORCHID

Location: 8170 S Tryon St #G, Charlotte, NC 28273

Cuisine: Japanese, sushi

EVEREST BISTRO

Location: 9010 Monroe Rd UNIT I, Charlotte, NC 28270

Cuisine: Thai, Nepalese

GENO D’S PIZZA

Location: 224 E 7th Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Cuisine: Italian, pizza

HATCH SANDWICH BAR

Location: 268 1st Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601

Cuisine: American, sandwiches

HELLO CHICKEN

Location: 8700 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226

Cuisine: Colombian rotisserie chicken, vegan

JDS SMOKEHOUSE

Location: 500 Malcolm Blvd, Connelly Springs, NC 28612

Cuisine: barbecue

KING FISH POKE

Location: 350 E McCullough Dr suite c-110, Charlotte, NC 28262

Cuisine: Hawaiian, Japanese, poke

LITTLE VILLAGE GRILL

Location: 710 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Cuisine: Greek

SALUD CERVECERIA

Location: 3306-C N Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205

Cuisine: pizza

THE TASTY BOWL SUBS N SUCH

Location: 2900 Westinghouse Blvd #116, Charlotte, NC 28273

Cuisine: bowls, sub sandwiches

Read the complete list here.