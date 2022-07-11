Charlotte
Here Are Charlotte’s Top Restaurants According to Yelp

Charlotte has many restaurants to offer residents and visitors. With so many options, it can be hard to pick your next dining location.

Here are some of the top restaurants in the Charlotte area according to Yelp user reviews:

ABUGIDA ETHIOPIAN CAFE & RESTAURANT

  • Location: 3007 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
  • Cuisine: Ethiopian

ACE NO. 3

  • Locations:
    • 1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
    • 8520 Pit Stop Ct NW #10, Concord, NC 28027
    • 829 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
  • Cuisine: American, burgers

BLUE ORCHID

  • Location: 8170 S Tryon St #G, Charlotte, NC 28273
  • Cuisine: Japanese, sushi

EVEREST BISTRO

  • Location: 9010 Monroe Rd UNIT I, Charlotte, NC 28270
  • Cuisine: Thai, Nepalese

GENO D’S PIZZA

  • Location: 224 E 7th Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
  • Cuisine: Italian, pizza

HATCH SANDWICH BAR

  • Location: 268 1st Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601
  • Cuisine: American, sandwiches

HELLO CHICKEN

  • Location: 8700 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
  • Cuisine: Colombian rotisserie chicken, vegan

JDS SMOKEHOUSE

  • Location: 500 Malcolm Blvd, Connelly Springs, NC 28612
  • Cuisine: barbecue

KING FISH POKE

  • Location: 350 E McCullough Dr suite c-110, Charlotte, NC 28262
  • Cuisine: Hawaiian, Japanese, poke

LITTLE VILLAGE GRILL

  • Location: 710 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
  • Cuisine: Greek

SALUD CERVECERIA

  • Location: 3306-C N Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
  • Cuisine: pizza

THE TASTY BOWL SUBS N SUCH

  • Location: 2900 Westinghouse Blvd #116, Charlotte, NC 28273
  • Cuisine: bowls, sub sandwiches

Read the complete list here.

