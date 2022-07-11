Here Are Charlotte’s Top Restaurants According to Yelp

CLOSE
Charlotte has many restaurants to offer residents and visitors. With so many options, it can be hard to pick your next dining location.
Here are some of the top restaurants in the Charlotte area according to Yelp user reviews:
ABUGIDA ETHIOPIAN CAFE & RESTAURANT
- Location: 3007 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Cuisine: Ethiopian
ACE NO. 3
- Locations:
- 1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
- 8520 Pit Stop Ct NW #10, Concord, NC 28027
- 829 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
- Cuisine: American, burgers
BLUE ORCHID
- Location: 8170 S Tryon St #G, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Cuisine: Japanese, sushi
EVEREST BISTRO
- Location: 9010 Monroe Rd UNIT I, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Cuisine: Thai, Nepalese
GENO D’S PIZZA
- Location: 224 E 7th Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
- Cuisine: Italian, pizza
HATCH SANDWICH BAR
- Location: 268 1st Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601
- Cuisine: American, sandwiches
HELLO CHICKEN
- Location: 8700 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
- Cuisine: Colombian rotisserie chicken, vegan
JDS SMOKEHOUSE
- Location: 500 Malcolm Blvd, Connelly Springs, NC 28612
- Cuisine: barbecue
KING FISH POKE
- Location: 350 E McCullough Dr suite c-110, Charlotte, NC 28262
- Cuisine: Hawaiian, Japanese, poke
LITTLE VILLAGE GRILL
- Location: 710 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Cuisine: Greek
SALUD CERVECERIA
- Location: 3306-C N Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Cuisine: pizza
THE TASTY BOWL SUBS N SUCH
- Location: 2900 Westinghouse Blvd #116, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Cuisine: bowls, sub sandwiches