How To Stay Safe On Planes With New No Mask Rule

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Justice Department says it will appeal a court ruling that struck down the federal mask mandate, which required to wear masks aboard public transit, on planes, on trains and inside airports. Before the ruling on Monday, the Biden administration had extended the mandate through May 3. Many airlines and public transit systems have already decided to make masks optional following the court ruling. If you are concerned about an upcoming trip, here are some tips on how to stay safe on planes now that masks are no longer required:

If you are going to wear a mask, wear a well-fitting, high-quality N95, KN95 or KF94 mask.

Wear your mask in the highest-risk settings – during boarding and deplaning, when the ventilation systems on airplanes are typically not running. Don’t drink or eat at those times.

Related Stories Mecklenburg County requires masks at churches, religious gatherings

Make sure you that you are maximally protected with available vaccines. Consider getting your second booster shot, if you are eligible, for additional protection.

Also On Praise 100.9: