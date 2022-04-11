Steelers QB Haskins Killed In Tragic Accident

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Florida Highway Patrol didn’t say why the 24-year-old was on the highway at the time, and the accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours.

Haskins was selected by Washington out of Ohio State with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. He spent a couple of seasons there before being released and picked up by Pittsburg. Both Haskins’ former coaches Urban Meyer, Ron Rivera and Steelers coach Mike Tomlinson, are devasted.

Gods grace has saved you because of your faith in Christ. Your salvation doesn’t come from anything you do. It is gods gift. – Ephesians 2:8 Thankful, Happy thanksgiving 🍽🙏 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) November 26, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Haskins shared his faith often, quoting bible verses like Jeremiah 29:11 to teammates, fans and Twitter followers. Closest to his heart, he said, was Isaiah 12:2: “Surely God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord, the Lord himself, is my strength and my defense; he has become my salvation” (NIV). Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family

Also On Praise 100.9: