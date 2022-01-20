Charlotte
Charlotte Expecting Less Than 2 Inches of Snow but Still Could Be Dangerous

Icy weather in Charlotte

Sadly for snow lovers, Charlotte won’t be seeing as much snow this time around. Recent forecasts predict that the Queen City will be getting less than 2 inches of snow due to the winter storm shifting east. Although this is not much, road conditions may still be dangerous as precipitation freezes. Be sure to drive with caution if you have to travel Friday! Read the full story here.

Charlotte Expecting Less Than 2 Inches of Snow but Still Could Be Dangerous  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

