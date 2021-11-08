Marilyn Manson Prays With Ye And Bieber At Sunday Service

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend rocker Marilyn Manson made an appearance at Kanye West’s Sunday Service. His wild performance persona, controversial presentation and rumored embrace of satanism have made this a big deal – whether in light of skepticism or redemption. Manson appeared on stage with West and Justin Bieber this past weekend in a prayer circle with the two, and nodded in agreement as Bieber prayed, “we cast out any demonic presence on this day in the name of Jesus.”

Some Christians are elated at what they believe to be an example of evangelism and redemption, while others are skeptical of motives. Manson has been accused of numerous accounts of sexual and mental abuse, and some feel that regardless of his salvation status, that these charges have to be dealt with fairly. Manson has denied all of the allegations of misconduct and has also denied that he was a minister in the Church of Satan, as Fox News host Bill O’Reilly named him in a 2001 interview.

