Inspiring Cancer Survivors to Thrive

Anita B. Moye is not only a cancer survivor, she’s an inspiration to other people grappling with the disease.  27,000 African American women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer this year.  Every 12 minutes a woman dies from breast cancer. So Moye, a motivator on the front lines of fighting cancer, shares her journey in hopes to help reinvigorate efforts to win a battle that claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of women each year.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with Moye about her bouts and journey.

 

 

