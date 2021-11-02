Inspiring Cancer Survivors to Thrive

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Anita B. Moye is not only a cancer survivor, she’s an inspiration to other people grappling with the disease. 27,000 African American women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer this year. Every 12 minutes a woman dies from breast cancer. So Moye, a motivator on the front lines of fighting cancer, shares her journey in hopes to help reinvigorate efforts to win a battle that claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of women each year. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with Moye about her bouts and journey.

Also On Praise 100.9: