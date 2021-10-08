Netflix Sponsors Chadwick Boseman Scholarship At Howard U

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix will act as the inaugural scholarship donor for the multi-million dollar Chadwick Boseman Scholarship. The University also recently announced that it renamed its College of Fine Arts center after the late actor. The $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman Scholarship will cover four years of tuition for students, awarding one incoming freshman annually with the scholarship. To start, this year, one award has been issued for each class year with freshman musical theatre major Sarah Long, sophomore acting major Shawn Smith, junior theatre arts administration major Janee’ Ferguson, and senior dance major Deirdre Dunkin as the inaugural recipients.

