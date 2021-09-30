Charlotte
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Stops By The Carolinas

Tiffany Andrews, Melvin Crispell III & Josh Copeland At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration

We’re celebrating Gospel Music Heritage with the 15th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour brought to you by the Black & Positively Golden movement. Hosted by Lonnie Hunter, this free, virtual concert series runs Sundays, October 3rd and features the music of award-winning gospel artists from the Carolinas Tune in to BET Network’s YouTube page to celebrate your favorite artists repping the Carolinas: Streaming October 3, 2021. Featuring performances by Blanche McAllister Dykes, Isaac Carree, John P. Kee, Melvin Crispell III, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

