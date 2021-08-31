COVID 19
Last Day To Get $100 For Getting Vaccine In NC

Tuesday is the last day to receive a $100 incentive offered in North Carolina for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.  The Summer Card incentive program offered $100 cards to those 18 or older getting their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to drive vaccination rates.

The program ends today.  So if you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and want to get it – and a $100 card, see the NCDHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives website at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives for a list of locations.  You can also call the Help Center at 888-675-4567 for assistance in finding a participating site.

 

