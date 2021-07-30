Pop up events to help get people vaccinated

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is causing great consternation for state and national health officials, as well as the Biden Administration. While millions of Americans have put aside fear and propaganda of Covid-19 vaccines and have opted to get their shot(s), hospitalizations among the unvaccinated are increasing nationwide. Locally, civic and religious groups, businesses, pharmacy chains and health organizations are forging ahead with a host of vaccination events to quell the resurgence of pre-vaccine hospitalizations and death. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with Yvette Broussard, Supervisor Care Coordinator for Symmetry Behavioral Health Systems about “pop-up” vaccination events taking place in and around Charlotte.

