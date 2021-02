Gov. Roy Cooper’s ‘Second Chance Act’ provides an opportunity for people with a non-violent criminal offense to expunge their record and essentially start fresh. This will give people a chance to pursue an array opportunities and avoid a stigma that limits the potential to succeed in life. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Adrienne Z. Satchell,Esq of the Snow Legal Group, PLLC about the Second Chance Act and how it benefits communities of color.

