Is Systemic Racism Robbing African Americans of Generational Wealth?

Black History Month
| 02.05.21
There’s a myriad of issues that continues the wealth gap that beleaguer African Americans.  Whether it’s choice in career path, lack of higher education, or a dearth in vocational skills and training, building and sustaining generational wealth is of particular challenge to the black community. There’s a component of this challenge that will be addressed in an upcoming “Great Wealth Debate” sponsored by Pride Magazine: Systemic Racism. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Dee Dixon, President and CEO of Pride Communications and Publisher of Pride Magazine.

 

