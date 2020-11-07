CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Join Fonda Bryant For A FREE QPR Suicide Training Today! (Login Access Available)

Fonda Bryant

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Suicide rates are on the rise in our communities and there are actions we can take to save a life.  So, join Fonda Bryant every Saturday in November (7th, 14th and 21st) from 1:30 PM until 3 PM for a FREE VIRTUAL suicide training session.  Find out how to spot someone in a mental health crisis and the actions you should take to save that person’s life.  To get more information email Fonda Bryant at FondaNC_40@yahoo.com.  Also, click the link to access the meeting:  www.GoToMeet.Me/FondaBryant

Access Code: 549-018-973

Join Fonda Bryant For A FREE QPR Suicide Training Today! (Login Access Available)  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 7 days ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close