Early Voting Locations and Hours for Mecklenburg County

The 2020 early voting period starts Thursday, October 15, and ends Saturday, October 31. Any registered voter or eligible individual in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.”

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY ONE STOP EARLY VOTING FOR THE 11/3/2020 GENERAL ELECTION

1 Cornelius Town Hall 21445 Catawba Ave Cornelius 28031

2 Hough High School 12420 Bailey Rd Cornelius 28031

3 North County Library 16500 Holly Crest Ln Huntersville 28078

4 North Mecklenburg High School 11201 Old Statesville Rd Huntersville 28078

5 Butler High School 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd Matthews 28105

6 Matthews Elementary School 200 E. McDowell Street Matthews 28105

7 Spectrum Center 333 E Trade St Charlotte 28202

8 Bank of America Stadium 800 S Mint St Charlotte 28202

9 Garinger High School 1100 Eastway Dr Charlotte 28205

10 Bojangles Entertainment Complex 2700 E Independence Blvd Charlotte 28205

11 Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd Charlotte 28208

12 West Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd Charlotte 28208

13 Renaissance West STEAM Academy 3241 New Renaissance Way Charlotte 28208

14 Myers Park High School 2400 Colony Rd Charlotte 28209

15 Queens Sports Complex at Marion Diehl Park 2229 Tyvola Road Charlotte 28210

16 South Mecklenburg High School 8900 Park Rd Charlotte 28210

17 Former Wells Fargo Southpark Area 4525 Sharon Rd Charlotte 28211

18 East Mecklenburg High School 6800 Monroe Rd Charlotte 28212

19 Mountain Island Lake Library 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way Charlotte 28214

20 Hickory Grove Elementary School 6300 Highland Ave Charlotte 28215

21 Allegra Westbrooks/Beatties Ford Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd Charlotte 28216

22 West Charlotte High School 2219 Senior Dr Charlotte 28216

23 Hornet’s Nest Park 6301 Beatties Ford Rd Charlotte 28216

24 Carmel Commons Shopping Center 7601 Pineville-Matthews Rd Charlotte 28226

25 Independence High School 1967 Patriot Dr Charlotte 28227

26 UNCC Belk Gymnasium 8911 University Rd Charlotte 28262

27 Old Pier One University Area 8802 JW Clay Blvd Charlotte 28262

28 Mallard Creek High School 3825 Johnston Oehler Rd Charlotte 28269

29 Providence High School 1800 Pineville-Matthews Rd Charlotte 28270

30 Southwest Middle School 13624 Steele Creek Rd Charlotte 28273

31 Olympic High School 4301 Sandy Porter Rd Charlotte 28273

32 Community House Middle School 9500 Community House Road Charlotte 28277

33 Ardrey Kell High School 10220 Ardrey Kell Rd Charlotte 28277

M-F October 19-23, All 33 Sites open 8 am – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 24, All 33 Sites open 8 am – 3 pm

Sunday, October 25, All 33 Sites open 1 pm – 5 pm

M-F October 26-30, All 33 Sites open 8 am – 7:30 pm

Saturday October 31, ALL 33 SITES (Final Day) 8 am – 3 pm

November 3, Election Day 6:30am–7:30pm

Voting in your assigned polling place which can be found on meckboe.org

For further election-related information, visit our website at http://www.meckboe.org

