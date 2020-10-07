CLOSE
TONIGHT: Tasha Cobbs-Leonard’s Virtual Meet & Greet

The Willie Moore Jr. Show’s Big Med will be hosting a virtual meet and greet with the one and only Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.

We’re going to have a fun conversation about her new music, give a sneak peek at her new music video and answer fan questions!

Don’t miss out!

TONIGHT: Tasha Cobbs-Leonard’s Virtual Meet & Greet  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

