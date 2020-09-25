Christina Bell Debuts Her Single “Bow Down” & Shares Her Love For Acting [EXCLUSIVE]

09.25.20
For the Artist Spotlight, we featured, the music of Christina Bell, she played the Twinkie Clark, in the Clark Sisters biopic. She debuted her new song, “Bow Down.”  Listen to Christina share her new interest in acting and how she’s handling being in quarantine.

