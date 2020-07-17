Inlivian Continues its Mission to Serve Residents

Inlivian not only provides residential housing to thousands of families in and around Charlotte, the organization offers a bevy of services to meet the needs of its residents. Through partnerships and strategy, Inlivian, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority, assists residents with self-sufficiency, provide landlords with an opportunity to rent to customers and pursue the dream of home ownership. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Fulton Meachem, Jr, President and CEO of Inlivian about the services his organization provides to thousands of families.

