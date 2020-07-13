Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina’s “entanglement” went viral over the weekend after Jada brought herself to Red Table Talk along with Will Smith to clear up what happened in their relationship. Today though, GRIFF encouraged listeners not to get entangled in their entanglement and stay focused on issues like Breonna Taylor’s killers still walking free.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

“Bad Marriage For Life” Will And Jada Speak On Her Entanglement With August Alsina

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

A Prayer To Start Your Week Off Right [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Entanglements & Breonna Taylor [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: