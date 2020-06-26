Skincare Diaries: Tika Sumpter Swears By This $30 Hydrogel Mask Pack

If you’re like me, whether it’s paper or hydrogel, you love a good sheet mask! I love how these thin masks are super soaked with amazing ingredients and can sit on your face for as long as you like.

Apparently, one of our faves, Tika Sumpter, is just like us!

The Mixed-ish actress told Vogue that one of the ways she has stayed centered during the quarantine is by stepping up her skin-care routine with one of her favorite products, Loops Sunrise Service masks ($30 for 5).

“Having a skin-care regimen has always been important to me. Routine is something that makes me feel cared for because it is an intentional act that’s just for me, and those moments are important for everyone,” Sumpter shared.

Adding, “While I’m not wearing camera-ready makeup as often over the last few months, I am still nourishing and loving my skin without losing a ton of time that I’d rather spend with my family. Loops’ Sunrise Service masks always give me the pick-me-up I need, and the best part of it is I only have to leave it on for 10 minutes.”

Listen, Tika’s skin is always a dream and if this Loops is behind her flawless and poreless looking face, I am all in. Sign a sista up!

Now about these Sunrise Service hydrogel masks: according to their website, you use the masks first thing in the morning to help moisturize your face since sleep dries you out. Pumped with a mere four ingredients including Baobab oil, bio duoferm to protect against free radical damage, white flower complex to brighten and pumpkin extract to help depuff, especially for you gals that like to guzzle a little rose the night before. (I am speaking to myself with that last one)

Here’s MUA Jonet Williamson showing you how it’s done:

Ever since Loops dropped in earlier, I’ve only heard great things about the UK based brand, and it’s been a staple among celebs, including Justine Skye who is pictured rocking their Clean Slate pack ($30 for 5).

Need some final convincing? Well, if you’re a green gurl like me, you’ll be happy to know that Loops is a sustainable brand that uses clean ingredients, the masks are compostable, the plastic is recyclable and unlike other masks that fall off is walk around with them on, you can literally live your life (at home) with Loops on your face.

That’s a win-win in our book. Thanks Tika for putting these products back on our radar!

