Atrium Health: A Message from Dr. Emily Cooper

Dr. Emily Cooper, Medical Director

Atrium Health Biddle Point

As we look to move forward from this perspective, Atrium Health encourages the community to continue maintaining social distancing guidelines when leaving the home, for instance when going to the grocery store or pharmacy. Please also continue to seek care appropriately. As Atrium Health expands its services, we are adding extensive safety measures and initiatives to provide peace of mind to patients seeking care at our locations.

For questions or to make an appointment, call 704-468-8888. For more information on coronavirus, including prevention tips to protect yourself and how to seek care, visit Atrium Health – Coronavirus

