COVID 19 Testing Centers To Serve Charlotte’s Minority Communities

COVID-19 testing centers were rolled out by Charlotte’s largest healthcare groups this week, with specific focus on the Charlotte’s underserved and minority communities.

Atrium Health is conducting testing in the parking lot of First Baptist Church – West (1801 Oaklawn Ave.) today from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. They advise anyone experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of smell and/or taste, to visit. Atrium also held testing at the Atrium Health NorthPark parking lot on Eastway Drive earlier in the week.

Novant Health launched drive-thru testing this week at the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Freedom Drive, The center, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will accept all who come for testing.

