Corona Grocery Shopping Hints

There are, as of April 6th, more than 600 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stopping the spread requires staying home. If you do need to get essentials, follow these guidelines.

There are several steps that you can take to limit your exposure to coronavirus, and they’re not so different from what CR recommends you typically do. Be sure to:

Wash nonporous containers.

Wash your hands, counter, and other surfaces you’ve touched.

If you are getting your groceries delivered or picking them up prepacked:

Avoid a direct hand-off.

Tip electronically.

Order earlier than you usually do.

If you are actually going into the grocery store:

Go shopping at a time that’s less busy.

Wear a face covering.

Take germicide with you. Use it to wipe your hands and the cart before and after you shop.

Use a credit or debit card.

Also, use your own pen to sign receipts.

And, if you can, use a virtual payment system like Apple Pay so that you don’t have to open your wallet at all.

