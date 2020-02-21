Joe At Women’s Empowerment 2020

Multi-Grammy Nominated Recording Artist Joe Delivers his 12th Smash Disc #MyNameIsJoeThomas

With more than 15 million records sold and multiple Grammy nominations, R&B sensation Joe releases his 12th disc entitled, #MyNameIsJoeThomas. The disc is filled with what can only be described as some of the most confident R&B classics to be recorded in recent history featuring the super smash single “So I can Have you back” which is currently building at the #5 position according to BDS. “In a world where true emotions are masked, it is great to hear the pouring-out of one’s heart in the truest form, says Aisha Morris at KJLH. “So I Can Have You Back” reminds us what “Music for the Soul” is, and Joe expresses his in every word of every verse,” she adds.

In addition to “So I Can Have You Back”, the disc features Gucci Mane on the sassy collaboration “Happy Hour” and of course the incredible cover the now Adele classic, “Hello”, which garnered more than 10 million views on youtube. “Many artists at times say that their current project is their best piece of work to date, however, I can honestly say that this truly is not only my best but one of my favorite disc ever”, said Joe. “I put my heart and soul into the creation and performance of this record and I can only hope that I am giving fans what they wish for in a Joe record,” he mentions.

#MyNameIsJoeThomas streets on November 11, 2016, on Plaid, Take Over and licensed by BMG Rights Management and will be available at major retailers. Fans can pre-order #MyNameIsJoeThomas on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal, and Spotify, just to name a few. “Joe continues to elevate his artistry with his pure talent and passion, his classic voice is culture,” says Tim Reid, Recorded Music, BMG U.S.

Joe is a 7x Grammy Award Nominee who’s career as an Artist and Songwriter has yielded over 15 Million Records Sold (artist) 70 Million records sold (songwriter), Hundreds of Millions of Streams, and over a half of billion video views. #MyNameIsJoeThomas will become the next Joe’s smash record. #Hello!

Join us April 25th, 2020 at PNC ARENA (1400 Edwards Mill Road Raleigh, NC 27607)

With

Featured Speaker

Angela Bassett

PERFORMANCES BY

The Clark Sisters

Le’Andria Johnson

Joe

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

