Today in the Authors corner, Cheryl Jackson presents Pastor Shavon Sellers and her new book “When Obeying God Makes You Look Stupid, The Story of My Fidelity of Faith”. In today’s interview, Pastor Sellers shares the vulnerability of following the voice of God without compromise. The awesome thing about this literary work is the fact that it is written in real-time. Pastor Sellers tells this story as she is currently making bold moves, based on what God has spoken to her.

Do you know the voice of God? Are you obeying it without compromise? Follow her journey and be inspired to live a life obeying the voice of God!

To purchase the book and to find out more about Pastor Shavon Sellers, log on to www.ShavonSellers.org

The Authors’ Corner Featuring Pastor Shavon Sellers was originally published on praisedc.com

