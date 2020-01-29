CLOSE
GRIFF’s Prayer For People Who Don’t Have A Relationship With Their Pastor [VIDEO]

Having a relationship with your pastor is really important. Get to know him. Look at him. It’s not always easy at megachurches but building that relationship is a game-changer!

