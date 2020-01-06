CLOSE
Mother of Gerald and Sean Levert, Martha Levert Has Passed

Eddie Levert Signs Copies of His New Book "I Got Your Back" - June 4, 2007

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

We are just getting word that the mother of R & B Singers Gerald & Sean Levert has passed away,

The news of Martha Levert, affectionately known as Momma Levert, passing came via family members social media accounts on January 2, 2020.

Ms. Martha Levert had 3 children by her ex-husband, legendary singer/member of The O’Jays, Eddie Levert,  sons R&B singers Gerald and Sean Levert and daughter Kandice Brooks.

CLICK HERE to read story

we are praying for the entire Levert Family at this time:

story courtesy of samsylk.com blog

