GRIFF’s Prayer For Long Church Services & Hungry Churchgoers [VIDEO]

Church gets real unconfortable when you’re hungry and the service is going long. Today, GRIFF shared a prayer for snacks in church after experiencing mild starvation (joking) during service yesterday!
