GRIFF’s Prayer For Long Church Services & Hungry Churchgoers [VIDEO]

| 12.09.19
Church gets real unconfortable when you’re hungry and the service is going long. Today, GRIFF shared a prayer for snacks in church after experiencing mild starvation (joking) during service yesterday! 

