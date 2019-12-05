Joseph Priester – God Did It

Check out new music from the Carolina’s own Joseph Priester!

BIO:

Joseph Priester has been and continues to strive to keep “real music” in the fore front with his Tribute to the Legends Concert Series concept. This has allowed him to express the music that meant something to us all, educate the listener and pay homage to artists and musicians who have made significant contributions to the hearers, the industry and the world. Reared in a christian home and son of a pastor, his mother and grandfather were influential in his musical development at the age of 4. Playing in church, he wanted to learn more about other genres of music and because he was not allowed to participate in many musical presentations, he found a way, sneaking to school musicals with the chorus and playing and singing. As his interest grew, he was afforded many opportunities to play piano with various other musicians and subsequently, various gospel artist. Joseph also was afforded chances to play on recordings, assist with arranging and production. As time went on he became a sought after musician, providing support for notables such as John P Kee, Stephanie Mills, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, The Fantastic Disciples, Dorlisa Gales, Jimmy Cozier, The Blind Boys of Alabama and many others. He became interest in the genres of Jazz and R&B and founded his own band IIZM in 1995. For over 20 years, he performed on local, regional, national stages. In 2002 he released his first single, “Where Did Love Go” with Tri-Factor Music. He also was co founder of the R&B group LEXXUSS who were signed to a two year contract with D.S. Records in Miami, Florida. He along with his band were the opening act for John Legend in 2004 and continued to gain notoriety across the Southeastern United States. There are countless accolades and notable mentions accredited to his many years of experience in the music industry. He continues to provide quality live music across the US and is completing his new project due for release in 2019.

