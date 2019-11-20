CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

QUIZ: Are You In The Holiday Mood?

Holiday Quiz

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The mall is filling up with Christmas cheer, playing all the holiday classics. Nothing is better than the movies that get you in a joyful mood. For fun, try our quiz to see if your Holiday Spirit is set for The Grinch or are you as cheerful as an Elf?

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Trending Now:

Let’s Settle This…What Is The Most Popular Pie At Thanksgiving?

Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your Vegan/Vegetarian Friends

These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth Watering Into Next Week

5 Ciroc Cocktail Recipes For The Holiday Drinker In Us All

QUIZ: Are You In The Holiday Mood?  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
D.C. Man Arrested For Marijuana And Found Dead…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close