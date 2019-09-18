CLOSE
Radio One
HomeRadio One

Maurette’s Interview Express: Kurt Carr Reveals Favorite TV Show Plus Other Fun Facts [Video]

Kurt Carr’s been in the industry for a very long time, but how much do we really know about one of gospel music’s top composers? He stopped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark so we could get to know him a little bit better during a round of Interview Express.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

See Also: Voices: How 6 Years Of Tragedy Brought Kurt Carr Back To “Bless Somebody Else”

See Also: Kurt Carr Set To Record Live Album Featuring His Group’s Legendary Soloists

Maurette’s Interview Express: Kurt Carr Reveals Favorite TV Show Plus Other Fun Facts [Video] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…
 19 hours ago
09.18.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…
 22 hours ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close