Charlotte Election Results Are In

Charlotte’s primary election results are in, and the cities residents have decided who will face off in November’s general election. Incumbent Mayor Vi Lyles will face off against Republican candidate David Michael Rice in November. For City Council at-large incumbents Braxton Winston, James (Smuggie) Mitchell, Dimple Ajmera, Julie Eiselt (incumbent) advance to November’s race, to face off against Republican Joshua Richardson and other candidates. In District 1 Larken Egleston will appear as the only candidate on the November ballot. For District 2 Malcolm Graham will face Republican candidate Jacob Robinson. City Council District 3 will see Victoria Watlington appear as the only candidate on the November ballot. In District 4 Renee Perkins Johnson will face Republican candidate Brandon Pierce in November. In City Council District 5 Matt Newton will appear as the only candidate on the general election ballot. There was no primary election for District 6. Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari will face Democrat Gina Navarrete in November. Republican incumbent Ed Driggs will appear as the only candidate on the November ballot. And in the redo election for the 9th Congressional District Republican Dan Bishop eeked out a win over Dan McCready. In 2018 McCready squared off against Republican Mark Harris and the North Carolina board of elections ordered a special election after last year’s results weren’t certified due to allegations of ballot fraud.

The general election will begin with early voting running October 16 through November 1. Election day is November 5.

