CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

Cyntoia Brown

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

Besides being a free woman,  Cyntoia Brown is also a married woman. The 27-year-old is married to Christian rapper J. Long and plans to delve into the details of their union in her upcoming book, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.”

According to the Daily Mail, J. Long, born Jamie Long, also served a prison sentence before turning his life over to God. He was incarcerated back in 2004 for assaulting a public servant in Texas.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear. They were prohibited from conjugal visits due to Tennessee law, so now that she has been released they can truly take their relationship to another level.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Brown was freed last week after serving 15 years of a life sentence at the Tennessee Prison for Women after being convicted of the murder of a real estate agent in 2004 when she was 16-years-old after he paid her sex. After her story caught national attention and celebs like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian began to rally for her release, she was granted clemency by Tennessee governor Bill Haslam.

SEE ALSO: Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison

Brown’s book will be released on October 15th through Atria Books. Her memoir is described as a “rollercoaster ride” that will discuss her life as a sex trafficking victim, her life behind bars and the events leading up to her release from prison.

To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

10 photos Launch gallery

To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

Continue reading To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

To Freedom! Cyntoia Brown Will Be Released On August 7!

https://twitter.com/RuthH_Hopkins/status/1156976247001493504?s=20 After serving 15 years in prison, Cyntoia Brown will finally be released next week. USA Today reported that “earlier this year then-Gov. Bill Haslam took the rare step of commuting her sentence, paving the way for her Aug. 7 release.” “Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance,” Brown said back in January. “I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.” She added, “With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.” Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). As we’ve previously reported, Brown, now 31, was incarcerated at 16-years-old after being charged as an adult and found guilty of murdering Johnny Mitchell Allen. While Brown said that Allen, 45, solicited her for sex in 2004, took her home and threatened her life, prosecutors argued that she shot Allen to rob him, not a means of self-defense. As Refinery 29 noted, “Brown was not allowed to testify at her original trial, which meant that evidence of her traumatic childhood history, such as her time under the care of the state Department of Children’s Services, and her severe neurodevelopmental disorder wasn’t presented.” At the time of her arrest, Brown 16-years-old and living with a 24-year-old pimp known as “Cut Throat” who she claims abused her sexually, emotionally and physically. She also claimed that she was forced into sex work. Because of this miscarriage of justice and inability to see her as a sex trafficking victim, Brown spent nearly 15 years in prison. Thankfully, her freedom is now a reality reality, now thanks to her lawyers, advocates and people on social media demanding for justice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szGSJxfpCCs   While spending more than half her adult life in prison, Brown earned a GED and a Bachelor’s degree through Lipscomb University’s LIFE program that offers college courses to those that are incarcerated. Kate Watkins, Brown’s college teacher and executive director of Lipscomb University told USA Today that she is “thankful and grateful that this story is not going to be wasted, that this young, brave, passionate woman would take this pain and use it for the good of others.” She added, “It makes me so hopeful. I am so confident in her, absolutely confident.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdQtZRrV9hQ   While Brown will be released, her sentence wasn’t vacated and she will still be on parole for 10 years and will be required to obtain and hold down a job, perform community service and participate in counseling, USA Today reported. In order to ensure that Brown is financially sound when she leaves, a GoFundMe has been created. https://twitter.com/prisonculture/status/1156914677898776578?s=20 Twitter celebrated the news of Cyntoia Brown being freed:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Videos
Latest
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
 5 days ago
08.07.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…
 1 week ago
08.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close