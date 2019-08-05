President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments”

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders” that “normalizes racist sentiments.” Although the statement did not directly name Donald Trump, the statement comes on the heels of two mass shootings in the country on Saturday, one of which carried out by a white supremacist suspect.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,” Obama wrote.

He added, “It’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party, to say as much — clearly and unequivocally.”

You can read Obama’s full statement below.

