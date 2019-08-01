CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

“I’m Sensitive To White Girls”: Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Writings On Instagram

Celebs attend Russell Simmons Art for Life benefit

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Kimora Lee Simmons’ youngest daughter Aoki Lee Simmons has blossomed into a young woman who is not afraid to speak her mind. First, she shared the racism she endured at the hands of one of her classmates. Then there was the epic clap back she delivered in defense of her older sister, Ming Lee.

And now, she’s sharing her thoughts and feelings on White girls.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Simmons wrote:

“I am sensitive to white girls. When they get the boys, the jobs, the things I wanted. Even if they don’t get them! those rare times, they never wonder if it is because of the color of their skin. And I am left to wonder if I lost out, because of mine.

I am sensitive to white girls. Or perhaps the word is jealous! So aware of them, when they walk through the world free from those kind of doubts. One less thing on their shoulders. One less worry to bear. I am sensitive FOR white girls. For the doubts we all face, the glass ceilings we all try to break, the discriminations we all fight. But I can’t help but wonder about white girls. How does it feel to not constantly be told, you are not beautiful or not enough, in this hurtful world.”

In the caption for the post, she wrote, “Summer of writing snippets! Love to all my sisters of all colors so don’t take this one the wrong way.”

SEE ALSO: Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom With Her Never-Before-Seen “Bae” [PHOTOS]

Even though she deleted this piece, she shared other ones on other topics, including humility, happiness, and God.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom With Her Never-Before-Seen “Bae” [PHOTOS]

3 photos Launch gallery

Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom With Her Never-Before-Seen “Bae” [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom With Her Never-Before-Seen “Bae” [PHOTOS]

Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom With Her Never-Before-Seen “Bae” [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2007580" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Aoki Lee Simmons snatched a few wigs over the weekend when she stepped out for prom. The 16-year-old beauty looked like mom Kimora’s doppleganger when she attended her school’s event. She said the look only took half an hour to put together, even though she looked stunning. Still, the night didn’t go without its snafus. According to her, her gown busted open and her big sister Ming came through to save the day. “Not sure if y’all can see but story time of the night! My dress popped open and big sis @mingleesimmons nail glued it back together.” Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Still, the overall look for the night was a winner as she stepped out with her “bae.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Aoki’s prom experience caps off a pretty eventful school year for her. She got into Harvard (c/o 2023) and has been calling out the racist folks at her school, including one white male classmate who couldn’t stop using the N-word that she would no longer stay quiet about. “I can’t fight every single person who uses racial slurs, but you can be damn sure you’re not going to call me the N word in class during group work,” she said on Instagram. “I can’t stand ppl sometimes you think that stuff doesn’t happen in a nice school or a nice neighborhood, but rest assured it does. I’ve had ENOUGH.” “You’re gonna stop telling me I’m not black cause I’m mixed. You’re going to stop telling me ‘I’m the only black person who doesn’t like being called a ni**a’ and you’re going to stop disrespecting me cause I’ve had it,” she added. “You can be an ‘angry black girl’ or you can be a ‘quiet studious black girl’ or you can be a black and proud girl or all three and you can go through life not provoking anyone and people will still go out of their way to voice their hate and attack you. It’s disgusting. Honestly if you’re a hateful mess inside keep that to yourself and get some help!” SEE ALSO: Aoki Lee Simmons Got Accepted Into Harvard At Just 16-Years-Old [VIDEO] We’re looking forward to watching Aoki continue to grow into an intelligent, no-nonsense, beautiful young lady. See her prom photos below…

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

“I’m Sensitive To White Girls”: Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Writings On Instagram was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Videos
Latest
Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For…
 15 hours ago
08.01.19
Trump Is Blaming Obama Because He Sweats Too…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close