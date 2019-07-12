Educator Shares Her Experience Teaching Abroad

Charlotte
| 07.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Kaz Wright

Source: Kaz Wright/ Ron Holland

There’s enormous benefit to teaching abroad.  First, it’s the opportunity to travel outside the borders of the United States. Second, the experience of learning different cultures and traditions. Third and more important, the opportunity to shape young thinkers into global citizens.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Educator, Kaz Wright of the Beanstalk Education Group  about her experience teaching in China and opportunities for other American Educators to teach abroad.

 

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close