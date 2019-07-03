Diana Ross Lost The Footage Of Her Star Powered 75th Birthday Party

Legendary singer, performer and entertainer Diana Ross is reeling after all the footage from her elaborate 75th birthday was lost, Page Six reports.

The festivities, which featured the likes of P. Diddy, Stevie Wonder & Beyonce, took place in LA back in March.

During a recent Q&A after her concert at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Ross told the crowd that she lost all of the video footage from her star-studded birthday party.

“I had a birthday party, but I didn’t just want to have a party for my close friends without having a party with my fans,” the former Motown star explained to the audience when asked about her Diamond Jubilee.

“So I did a show and we didn’t start until midnight, and I did a show especially for you guys, really. That’s what it was all about.”

Continuing, “We invited a lot of my celebrity friends and so they would get up on the stage and sing with me. You should have seen Stevie Wonder! Was he amazing? He was amazing! And Puffy [Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs], and my son, my daughters, everybody performed with me. It was a lovely night.”

All of the special moments were captured on video. But somehow, between all the fun, concerts and traveling, the valuable footage was lost.

“What happened is I lost the drive. I can’t find the drive! You know how you film it on a hard drive? I didn’t find it! But it’s not lost, it’s gotta be found somewhere, and then you can see it. You’ll be able to see it. But it was a lovely night.”

This news is unfortunate, but the memories will live on in the hearts and minds of all of the luck guests who were present for the magic that night.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

