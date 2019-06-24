Ciara Reveals How Her Parents’ Divorce After 33 Years Of Marriage Affected Her [VIDEO]

Ciara recently opened up about how her parents’ divorce after 33 years of marriage affected her for the first time on a recent episode of RuPaul.

During talk about her do-over in love with Russell Wilson, the man of God she prayed for, RuPaul asked if CiCi’s parents were still together and to many’s surprise, she said no.

“I’ve never said this before, but I can think I can say it [and be] okay within myself. My parents were married for 33 years, and they’re not together anymore,” she said. “However, they are both happily married, so that’s good.”

It turns out her parents split when she was 29-years-old, right after she met Wilson.

“Imagine, you go for [decades] of Mom and Dad being together, and then when I had my child, my son, my first child, I was like, “I just know Mommy and Daddy that made Baby is what the scenario’s supposed to be.’ So that was like ‘whoa’ when that happened in my life, ’cause this is not what I know.”

During her sit-down with RuPaul, Ciara also opened up about what her parents taught her about love and how her dad’s love eventually pushed her in the right direction of what to look for in love.

“I grew up with my mom and dad being together … My dad’s love is what saved me in all of my situations, because it would get to a point where I would say, “My dad wouldn’t do this to my mom.”

She continued, “I’ve always had the same goal of wanting to be loved in a certain way, but I was just walking in the wrong direction. I was looking in the wrong direction … it would be the worst scenario to stay in a situation that’s just not healthy, that’s not gonna get any better.”

Looks like she found the best in Russell Wilson!

Watch:

