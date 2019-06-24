CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us Four Lower Body Moves To Tone Up Your Body [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier gives us four lower body exercises to help tighten and tone your body. These exercises will help your quads, glutes, side abductors and hamstrings. Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

Photos
