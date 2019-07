Tina Campbell Shares A Joyful New “Get Up!” Song From Her Heart! [VIDEO]

Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell already joined forces to sing a song for the “Get Up!” morning show. But on a particular morning, Tina got up with a “Get Up!” T-shirt on and a song in her heart! She got in front of the camera to share her joyful “Get Up!” spirit, and the song that rolled out as a result might just have you tapping your feet.

Check out this video to bask in Tina’s joyful noise on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

