Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks

Published on June 25, 2023

Best BET Awards Red Carpet Looks

Source: Getty / Getty


The BET Awards 2023 takes place this Sunday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre. And we can’t wait! Also known as Culture’s Biggest Night, the event will feature a star-studded concert lineup, tributes, and award presentations, and, of course, a runway-worthy red carpet.

The BET Awards has been at the intersection of Black excellence, entertainment, and our unapologetic culture. Throughout the night, we celebrate what makes us uniquely us, our contributions to entertainment, and how we continue to set trends and influence society.

There is no better way to see culture, trendsetting, and excellence than in the looks worn on the BET Awards red carpet. Celebrities have worn everything from African garb and streetwear to modern-day aesthetics, futuristic looks, and high-end designers.

In 2022, “Material Gworl” Saucy Santana stopped photographers wearing a green tailored blazer dress and feathered, exaggerated matching boots. Issa Rae wore a bold and bright Balmain suit dress in 2017 that was tasteful yet fashion-forward. And Tracee Ellis Ross wore a body-hugging python dress that had everyone talking and looking in 2016.

This year’s 50th anniversary of Hip Hop will undoubtedly bring an additional layer of slay to 2023 red carpet looks. We expect to see modern trends mixed with door-knockers, colorful fabrics, stacked sneakers, and more.

In preparation for one of Culture’s Biggest Nights and some of Culture’s biggest slays, we’ve pulled some of the best looks from the BET Awards red carpet. See more below.

1. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe’s 2022 look was structured and sexy, yet feminine. Wearing her hair in a high bun, the artist wore a black sheer flowy gown with black straps and silver accents.

2. Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana Source:Getty

“Material Gworl” Saucy Santana played with proportion, fit and feathers with his over-the-top green and black look to the 2022 BET Awards. We don’t know which we like better – the boots or the suit.

3. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty
Kerry’s look to the 2014 BET Awards was a floral masterpiece. We loved the pairing of the multicolored flowers with the simple white pumps.

4. Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez Source:Getty
Puerto Rican princess Joseline Hernandez showed off her body and a killer hair cut at the 2017 BET Awards. The two-piece pant suit in white was a dream.

5. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty
Powerful, chic, and bold! Those are the words that describe the iconic red suit and blunt blonde bob look donned by Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards.
 

6. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny Source:Getty

Known for her more funky and edgy style, Ryan’s look to the 2017 BET Awards displayed her signature look to a ‘t’. The leather red and black bustier fit her like a glove and the wide-leg jeans set right off the look.

7. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:Getty
Ella Mai’s monochromatic look to the 2019 BET Awards was everything. Wearing a classic suit in a bold color, the songstress showed us one of the best ways to stand out.
 

8. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty
The second look of the night for the young producer and “black-ish” star was named one of the best looks of the 2022 BET Awards. We loved the boots, the matching gold jacket, and the way the entire look came together with fabulous, glamorous flair.

9. Remy Ma

Remy Ma Source:Getty
There is something about the combination of emerald green and platinum blonde that makes us stare! Remy Ma rocked this bold, head-turning look to the 2022 BET Awards.
 

10. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:Getty
Summer Walker redefined “maternity wear” with embellished gold and black two piece worn to the 2022 BET Awards. Summer’s look was a conversation-starter empowering women to show off their bodies and baby bumps.
 

