Empowering young people to succeed

Despite the myriad of challenges our young people face – whether in academics, socio-economics or peer pressure, a majority of our youth are beating the odds. This is due in large part to committed men engaged with the youth of our community and dedicated to seeing them achieve their goals. “COMMUNTIY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Demario Baker, Founder and Executive Director of Nspire Us Foundation, Arkevious Armstrong, Founder of Step Up to Leadership Foundation and Avery Faucett, Founder and CEO of Hope for Humanity.