10 Books On Black History That Should Be Taught In Schools Right Now

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The classroom is a space where students should have the opportunity to learn about everything—both the good and the ugly, as well as the more challenging parts of history. Yet, there is a growing trend of attempting to erase Black history.

In recent years, this disconcerting trend has become particularly noticeable in some Republican-led states, such as Florida and Arkansas. These states threaten to distort the pages of history by erasing the profound contributions and struggles of Black people.

Continue reading to discover a list of 10 essential books that belong in the current school curriculum.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example, has defended the state rejecting the “AP African-American History” curriculum.

Similarly, Arkansas abruptly eliminated all AP African American studies courses via the Arkansas LEARNS Act which forbids discussions on various subjects in educational settings, including critical race theory (CRT). From banning books to prohibiting entire African American curricula as a whole, the decisions and attempts to ban Black history are truly bizarre.

Black history helped build the foundation that is the United States as we know it today. In an era where information is readily available, the deliberate suppression of historical narratives is a cause for concern. Efforts to ban certain books from schools and libraries not only hinder educational growth but also perpetuate the cycle of ignorance. These bans have struck at the core of works that explore Black history, culture and the ongoing struggle for justice.

In addition, there have been cases where schools have come under scrutiny for discriminatory practices against Black students solely based on their hairstyles and clothing. And now those same forces want to attempt to withhold education on Black history from all students?

It’s important that schools teach all students so that they can understand the trauma and challenges Black people once faced and continue to face because of a white supremacist societal structure. Teaching Black history is not meant to shame other races, but that is the argument trumpeted by opponents of accurately teaching Black history.

But here’s the thing — schools can try to prevent the learning of Black history, but Black history is more than just textbooks and classrooms. It’s written in books, displayed in museums and handed down from generation to generation in communities. In an effort to counteract this suppression, various literary works have emerged as powerful tools. From ‘The Hate U Give‘ to ‘The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,’ keep reading to find 10 essential books as identified by NewsOne that demand their place in today’s school curriculum.

The post 10 Books On Black History That Should Be Taught In Schools Right Now appeared first on NewsOne.

10 Books On Black History That Should Be Taught In Schools Right Now was originally published on newsone.com