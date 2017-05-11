92-year-old Atlanta Woman Breaks 400 Meters Track Record [VIDEO]

92-year-old Betty Lindberg doesn’t understand the meaning of slowing down. The wonder woman broke the American record for the 400 meters Grand Prix event in the 90+ division on Tuesday, posting a time of 3:05.01.

But this is just one of many records broken by Ms. Betty. Last years she broke the 800 meters world and national record in the 90+ division. with a time of 6:57.56.

Betty says she will continue to run and if she can, break as many records as she can.

