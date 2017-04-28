State of the Black Church Part II

0 reads Leave a comment
What is the State of the Black Church? In Part II of this provocative topic, our panel discusses where the so-called Black Church is politically, socially, economically and spiritually with respect to 2017. How will the Black Church function during an Administration that appears to be wholly antithetical to its traditional values ie, social justice, economic parity and equality. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explores the issue with area pastors in the trenches of the social issues impacting Charlotte and indeed the nation. Ron talks with Pastor Theo Schaffer of the Word of Promise Christian Fellowship; Pastor Kenneth Robinson of the Creek Church; Pastor Terrance Bridges of the – Restoration Church and Pastor Fred Breeden of Faith in Action Ministries.
