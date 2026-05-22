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Multiple Streams of Income Can Help You Thrive | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley explains how multiple income streams helped him survive COVID disruptions and keep building wealth with confidence.

Published on May 22, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley says multiple streams of income can protect your future when life changes fast. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Multiple Streams of Income (Pt. 2)” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains why extra income sources matter in any economy. His message comes from real experience, not just theory.

Why multiple streams matter

Drawing from chapter 24 of his book “Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better,” Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that income is the first leg of wealth. He has spent the last 20 years interviewing billionaires and multimillionaires on his Willie Jolley Wealthy Way show and podcast. One lesson kept coming up: the more streams of income you build, the stronger your financial future becomes.

He says extra income streams can help you keep going when the economy shifts. One job or one business may look solid today, but that can change overnight. When your money comes from different places, you have more stability, more options, and more peace of mind.

How Dr. Willie Jolley lived this lesson

Dr. Willie Jolley points to the COVID shutdown in 2020 as proof. At that time, his speaking business stopped almost overnight. His full calendar of speaking events for the year was canceled. That kind of disruption could have devastated his income.

Instead, he stayed afloat because he had already built other revenue streams. He had his radio show, television shows, books, audio and video products, and consulting business. Those additional streams allowed him to keep creating revenue even after his speaking business shut down. He says he did more than survive. He continued to thrive.

Build now, not later

That experience drives Dr. Willie Jolley’s encouragement to listeners. Do not wait for a crisis before you diversify your income. Start thinking now about what skills, products, services, or ideas could create another stream of revenue.

He believes everyday people can do this too. His message is direct: think multiple streams of income. He also says more teaching on this topic is coming, so listeners should stay connected. He points people to winwithwillie.com and wjwow.com to sign up for his daily one-minute messages and keep learning how to grow themselves and their wealth.


Multiple Streams of Income Can Help You Thrive | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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