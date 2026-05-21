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Motion To Dismiss Charges Against Racist Shiloh Hendrix Denied

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Charges Against Racist Shiloh Hendrix

Shiloh Hendrix is facing two counts of disorderly conduct behind the incident in which she called a young Black child the n-word at a playground.

Published on May 21, 2026

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Shiloh Hendrix
Source: Shiloh Hendrix / GiveSendGo/Screenshot

Remember Shiloh Hendrix, the angry white supremacist who hurled repeated racial slurs at a five-year-old Black child at a park in Rochester, Minnesota, and then proved the nation is chock full of fellow angry white supremacists when she raised ungodly amounts of money through a GiveSendGo fundraiser? Well, Hendrix is facing two counts of disorderly conduct behind the incident, and this week, a judge quashed her motion to have the case dismissed.

According to local Rochester station KROC, Hendrix’s attorneys argued that the case against their client should be dismissed because the state lacked probable cause to support disorderly conduct charges, but n Olmsted County Judge disagreed, ruling that “the state has given a sufficient basis for which a reasonable trier of fact may find in favor of the state. Therefore, there is sufficient probable cause for both charges to move forward to trial.”

Hendrix is only facing misdemeanor charges for racially terrorizing a five-year-old, who is now eight, and is described in the criminal complaint as “profoundly and visibly autistic” — because she allegedly caught him stealing something from her child’s diaper bag, which was her Klanny Karen justification for why she “called the kid out for what he was.” So, no matter how her case turns out, she won’t face the kind of justice she deserves for being a despicable human being who is likely a danger to any Black child who might cross her path.

Even the public shaming she received after a video of her behavior went viral only resulted in racists across the nation donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to GiveSendGo, the supposedly “Christian” fundraising service that bigots use as an alternative to GoFundMe, which has a tendency to shut down such campaigns before the bigoted beneficiaries could cash in on their horrendousness.

The ability of these people to get famous for being abhorrently racist and use that fame to raise money from those who are also abhorrently racist is the kind of thing that emboldens people like Hendrix, Chud the Builder, and others who appear to pride themselves on antagonizing Black people to fill a void in their hateful, racially resentful lives.

Anyway, Hendrix’s jury trial is set to start in July. May she recieve the justice and the KKKarma she deserves.

SEE ALSO:

Calling A Black Child The N-Word Could Make You A Millionaire

Karen Raises $300K After Calling Black Child N-Word

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Charges Against Racist Shiloh Hendrix was originally published on newsone.com

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