Portrait of a Princess

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

Author and Playwright S. Kristi Douglas is emphatic about encouraging women to know their worth. The Founder and Executive Director of ‘She Reigns Ministries‘ here in Charlotte is exhausting every effort to bolster the self-esteem of every woman that either seeks validation or long for the approval of others. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talked with S. Kristi Douglas about her new book, ‘Portrait of a Princess: The Truth About You from the King’s Point of View’ and the upcoming Woman’s Empowerment Workshop.

 

 

 

Photos
